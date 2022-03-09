Polianta Ltd Sells 1,000 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Polianta Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

KSS traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 74,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,477. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

