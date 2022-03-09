Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.65

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$31.65 and last traded at C$31.94, with a volume of 9623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBL. Raymond James cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$66.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, lowered Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.32. The firm has a market cap of C$883.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

