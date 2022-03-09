Poolz Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $741,988.00 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.87 or 0.00006839 BTC on major exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $741,988.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.72 or 0.06516679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,944.29 or 0.99841187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00041654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,116,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

