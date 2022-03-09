Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 9,785 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.2% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,589,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $107,453,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.24. 405,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,897,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

