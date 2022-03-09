Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,274. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

