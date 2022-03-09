Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 12,375 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 13.8% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $42,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.63 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

