PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.89

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.89 and last traded at C$17.67, with a volume of 53864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.71.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

