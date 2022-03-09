Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $338.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Primis Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,437 shares of company stock worth $66,949. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primis Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 386,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Primis Financial by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

