Procept BioRobotics Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 14th (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Procept BioRobotics’ (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 14th. Procept BioRobotics had issued 6,556,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $163,900,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the end of Procept BioRobotics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procept BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Get Procept BioRobotics alerts:

Procept BioRobotics stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Procept BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $47.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 23.94 and a quick ratio of 23.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procept BioRobotics (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.