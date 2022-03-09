Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.88% from the stock’s previous close.

PROF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a $23.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of PROF opened at $8.29 on Monday. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 446.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,056,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,713,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 245,850 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 20.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 165,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 125,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

