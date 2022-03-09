ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $195.92

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $195.92 and last traded at $178.30, with a volume of 17577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.38.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $1,552,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

