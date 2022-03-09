ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Gap Up to $54.00

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.00, but opened at $57.62. ProShares Ultra Financials shares last traded at $57.19, with a volume of 530 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 101,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.