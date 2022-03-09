ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,787,346,000 after purchasing an additional 456,024 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $65.29 on Wednesday, reaching $2,785.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,053,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,671.45 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,076.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,301.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

