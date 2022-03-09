ProVise Management Group LLC Has $7.68 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Novartis by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,986,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 19.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

