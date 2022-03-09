ProVise Management Group LLC Has $8.52 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $8.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,788,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.27. American Express has a one year low of $135.13 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

