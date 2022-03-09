ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,981 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,428,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,294. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.75. The company has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.46 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

