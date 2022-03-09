ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 6,598 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.60. 434,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,081. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $132.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

