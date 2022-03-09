Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
Pulse Seismic stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,645. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.07. Pulse Seismic has a 12-month low of C$1.33 and a 12-month high of C$2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.51 million and a P/E ratio of 5.88.
