Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating) were down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.68. Approximately 1,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.62% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.