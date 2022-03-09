PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

PVH has decreased its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years. PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PVH to earn $10.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

NYSE:PVH opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24. PVH has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of PVH by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

