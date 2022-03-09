PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.
Shares of PVH stock opened at $69.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24.
About PVH (Get Rating)
PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.
