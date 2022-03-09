Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.