Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Identiv, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Identiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Identiv stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $331.77 million, a PE ratio of -1,494.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83. Identiv has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Identiv by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Identiv by 377.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $403,376.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

