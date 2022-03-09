Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Issued By KeyCorp

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $983.74 million, a P/E ratio of -28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

