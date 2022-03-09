Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Mosaic Company Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mosaic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MOS. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

NYSE:MOS opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.51%.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

