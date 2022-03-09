Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Gossamer Bio, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOSS. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

