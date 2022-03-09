Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

NYSE BBY opened at $101.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after buying an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $354,019,000 after buying an additional 150,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after buying an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

