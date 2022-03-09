Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Issued By SVB Leerink

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $33.79 on Monday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $494.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $151,716. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Computer Programs and Systems (Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.