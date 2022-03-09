Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MDRX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $21.24 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $213,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

