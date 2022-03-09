Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for VIZIO Holding Corp. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VIZIO in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

VIZIO stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.09. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $676,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $90,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,008 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 2,245.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 439,396 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 128,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 53,356 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,129,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 116,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.