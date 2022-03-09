Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for NanoXplore Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.26 million.

GRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$3.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.17. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of C$3.00 and a 12-month high of C$9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of C$634.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13.

