Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for VIZIO Holding Corp. Decreased by Barrington Research (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of VIZIO in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

VIZIO stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $676,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,008.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

