Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.81.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $129.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.38. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $122.88 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Qorvo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after buying an additional 861,278 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after buying an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Qorvo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after buying an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Qorvo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,865,000 after buying an additional 325,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after buying an additional 115,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

