Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,004,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,923 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,999 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Rackspace Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.