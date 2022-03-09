Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Radian Group in a research report issued on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the insurance provider will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

