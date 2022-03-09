Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $304,411.96 and approximately $15,430.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.50 or 0.06486467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,092.61 or 0.99664915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00041465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00044807 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

