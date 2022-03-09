Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 543,200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
RLYB opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09.
In other news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,740,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620 in the last ninety days.
RLYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
