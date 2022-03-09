Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gold Fields (GFI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2022 – Gold Fields was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/7/2022 – Gold Fields had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.80 to $15.50.

3/1/2022 – Gold Fields was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2022 – Gold Fields was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2022 – Gold Fields was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

2/15/2022 – Gold Fields was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

2/7/2022 – Gold Fields was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

1/17/2022 – Gold Fields was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

Gold Fields stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,559,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199,105. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

