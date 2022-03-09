Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Downgraded by TheStreet

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.36.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $99.71 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average is $112.20.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,383,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $698,957,000 after purchasing an additional 333,803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,749,000 after purchasing an additional 359,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,056,000 after purchasing an additional 586,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,511,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

