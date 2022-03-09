Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Position Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,915,000 after acquiring an additional 126,663 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 360,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,330,000 after purchasing an additional 121,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 399.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 119,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Shares of RS opened at $182.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $194.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.23.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

