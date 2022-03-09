Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,434,000 after purchasing an additional 629,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after purchasing an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,413,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,169,000 after buying an additional 412,405 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.86. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

