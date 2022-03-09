Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys Shares of 16,025 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,060,000 after buying an additional 5,291,447 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,833,000 after buying an additional 318,526 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 67.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 756,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 304,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 857,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 261,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 61.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 196,334 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

