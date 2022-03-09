Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 1,383 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

