Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 144,900 Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 144,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.75. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiol Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (CVD). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.