Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,882 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FNCB Bancorp were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 194,830 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in FNCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 41,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa L. Kinney sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $45,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FNCB opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $194.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.38. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 35.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. FNCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

