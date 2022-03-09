Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $553,000 in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 46,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Shares of CGW stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.