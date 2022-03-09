Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 554,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYME. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,455 shares during the period. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 394,695 shares of company stock valued at $210,408. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.