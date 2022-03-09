Render Token Hits Market Capitalization of $581.78 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00006436 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $581.78 million and approximately $38.43 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,997,879 coins and its circulating supply is 213,557,692 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

