Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.61

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 10976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

RPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Get Repay alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Repay had a negative net margin of 22.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Repay’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000.

Repay Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.