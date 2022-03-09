Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Repligen by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGEN opened at $161.19 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $156.27 and a one year high of $327.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.74 and its 200-day moving average is $249.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.63.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

